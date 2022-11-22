Logo

Lucira Health Molecular COVID/Flu Test Gets FDA Emergency Use Authorization

Nov 23, 2022 | staff reporter

NEW YORK – The US Food and Drug Administration on Tuesday granted Emergency Use Authorization for a molecular COVID-19/flu test from Lucira Health.

The Lucira COVID-19 & Flu test was authorized for use at the point of care. According to the agency, it is the first molecular COVID-19 test to receive authorization following collaboration with the US National Institutes of Health's Independent Test Assessment Program (ITAP), which was created to speed up the regulatory review of over-the-counter COVID-19 tests.

The RT-LAMP-based test, developed by Emeryville, California-based Lucira, is for single use. It detects and differentiates between SARS-CoV-2, influenza A, and influenza B viral RNA in anterior nasal swab samples collected by a healthcare provider from individuals suspected of having COVID-19. The test is for use by CLIA-certified laboratories only.

Filed under

Infectious Disease
COVID-19
Molecular Diagnostics
Point-of-Care Testing
Regulatory News & FDA Approvals
North America
LAMP
emergency use authorization
influenza
Breaking News
The Scan

FarGen Phase One Sequences Exomes of Nearly 500 From Faroe Islands

The analysis in the European Journal of Human Genetics finds few rare variants and limited geographic structure among Faroese individuals.

Rare Variants in ATP8B4, ABCA1 Tied to Alzheimer's Disease Risk

A gene-based burden analysis of rare variants in Alzheimer's disease in Nature Genetics uncovers new risk factors for the condition.

Type 2 Diabetes PRS, Family History Independently Associated With Gestational Diabetes Risk

A study appearing in eLife finds polygenic risk scores for type 2 diabetes are also associated with gestational diabetes risk among South Asian women.

Retrospective Study Weighs Germline Genetic Contributions to Oncology Trials

With data from almost 900 oncology trials, researchers in JAMA Network Open saw an overrepresentation of trials involving germline BRCA1/2 alterations and PARP inhibitor treatment.