Curetis, FIND Extend Antimicrobial Resistance Research Collaboration

NEW YORK – OpGen said on Thursday that its subsidiary Curetis and FIND have extended an antimicrobial resistance R&D collaboration following the completion of the feasibility phase of the original deal.

All milestones were met on time and within budgets, and the partners will now focus on the development of an AMR cartridge for use with blood culture that is targeted to low- and middle-income countries.

Specifically, the new deal covers the development of an AMR assay and a cartridge for the Unyvero A30 platform for AMR detection from commonly used blood culture bottles, development of a corresponding software plug-in, and analytical performance evaluation. The development phase is expected to last 10 months.

OpGen said that the budget for the extended contract is about $600,000 and will bring the total collaboration commitment to date to about $1.5 million.