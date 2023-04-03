Logo

Theralink Acquires Immunotherapy Biomarker Patent From Vanderbilt University

Apr 03, 2023 | staff reporter

NEW YORK – Theralink Technologies announced Monday that it acquired an exclusive license for methods related to predicting patient response to immunotherapies in cancer from Vanderbilt University.

The patent covers a method for detecting cell membrane expression of an MHC molecule in a human subject and then targeting that subject with an individually selected immunotherapeutic agent.

The newly acquired patent adds to Theralink's portfolio of licensed patents covering predictive biomarkers over a range of therapeutic classes.

Details of the licensing agreement were not disclosed.

"This patent has very broad and important claims that will immediately synergize with the commercially available Theralink Assay offered today," Mick Ruxin, CEO of Theralink, said in a statement. "This is one of the first of the so-called 'pan-tumor' predictive markers that Theralink will be utilizing: working not just for patients with breast cancer but for most solid tumor cancers."

Filed under

Immunoassays
Cancer
Business News
Companion Diagnostics
Immunoassays
Immunotherapy
licensing agreement
personalized medicine
Breaking News
