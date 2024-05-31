Study Describes Brain Phenotypes, Transcriptomic Features Linked to Math Ability, Learning Outcomes

NEW YORK – A team from Stanford University School of Medicine has identified brain structure and related gene expression features that seem to coincide with children's math ability, leading to a proposed approach for predicting improvements in such math abilities after tutoring interventions.

"Our study illuminates the complex interplay between brain structure, gene expression, and educational achievement, and uncovers transcriptome-based predictors to enable the identification of children who may benefit from more intensive intervention," senior author Vinod Menon, a psychiatry and behavioral sciences researcher at Stanford, and his colleagues wrote in Science Advances on Friday, adding that the results "have the potential to substantially enhance the development of personalized educational approaches."

The researchers began by assessing MRI-based neuroimaging data for 219 children between the ages of 7 and 13 years old, analyzing gray matter volume in 246 brain regions defined by the Brainnetome atlas. They noted increases or decreases in gray matter in specific brain regions that were linked to children's numerical operation and math reasoning performance on standardized neuropsychological assessments.

After replicating those results using brain imaging data for 91 children in the same age range from the Nathan Kline Institute-Rockland Sample cohort, the team used imaging-based brain phenotyping clues to come up with what they dubbed a "mathematical ability-related imaging phenotype" (MAIP).

"Together, these results demonstrate that individual differences in mathematical abilities are associated with distinct patterns of higher and lower gray matter volume distributed across the brain and provide an index for a MAIP," the researchers reported.

From there, the team set out to find brain gene expression profiles with ties to the imaging-based phenotypes found in MAIP, bringing in Allen Human Brain Atlas expression data for more than 15,600 genes across 246 brain regions. The analyses uncovered MAIP-related expression patterns in the brain that overlapped with genes implicated in math abilities in a prior genome-wide association study.

"These results reveal that MAIP-related genes are specifically overrepresented by candidate math ability-related genes, but not reading or working memory-related genes," the authors noted, "implying a distinct link between MAIP and the up-regulation of candidate math ability-related genes."

Along with follow-up analyses aimed at tracking the trajectory of MAIP-associated gene expression in hundreds of brain samples from 15 regions in developing brains at eight weeks post-conception through 40 years old from the BrainSpan atlas, the investigators considered the relationships between MAIP and math learning improvements in groups of children participating in math tutoring programs.

Indeed, when the team used imaging-based estimated gray matter volumes and corresponding "transcriptome similarity index" (TSI) clues teased out with the help of the prior expression analyses, it could predict numerical operation and math reasoning improvements in two dozen 7- to 10-year-old children who received eight weeks of math tutoring. Those results were subsequently backed up by math fluency, brain imaging, and TSI data for 61 children who received four weeks of math tutoring.

"Together, our findings advance knowledge of the interplay between neuroanatomical, transcriptomic, and molecular correlates of mathematical ability, bridge micro- and macro-level brain and cognitive functions, and uncover biomarkers of learning, with implications for personalized educational interventions," the authors wrote.