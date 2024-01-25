Centogene, Institut Imagine Team up on Multiomic Research for Rare Disease Drug Discovery

NEW YORK – Centogene and the Laboratory of Human Genetics of Infectious Diseases at Institut Imagine in France said on Thursday that they have formed a research collaboration to support drug discovery and clinical development for rare disease patients.

The collaboration will leverage Centogene’s databank, which contains over 70 million genetic variants collected from more than 800,000 patients from over 120 countries.

Centogene and Institut Imagine’s laboratory, based in Paris, plan to integrate multiomics and bioinformatics to analyze the databank, aiming to discover and validate novel genetic and biochemical targets that can be used for future development of rare disease therapies.

Financial and other details of the collaboration were not disclosed.

"Our mission is to gain a better understanding of the human genetic and immunological determinants of rare and common infectious diseases," Jean-Laurent Casanova, head of the Laboratory of Human Genetics of Infectious Diseases, said in a statement. "By working together with Centogene to leverage deep multiomic and multiethnic insights, we will be able to accelerate more precise treatment options and ultimately improve patient health outcomes."

Earlier this week, Centogene and the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research announced a research collaboration to study genetic risk factors associated with Parkinson’s disease, also making use of Centogene’s databank.