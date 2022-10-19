Logo

Telesis Bio, Cellibre Partner to Validate CRISPR Guide RNA Synthesis Instrument

Oct 19, 2022 | staff reporter

NEW YORK — Telesis Bio — formerly Codex DNA — has kicked off a collaboration with manufacturing technology firm Cellibre to develop and validate an instrument for on-demand CRISPR-Cas9 guide RNA (gRNA) synthesis, the San Diego-based companies said on Wednesday.

Telesis is working to integrate its proprietary short oligonucleotide ligation assembly enzymatic DNA synthesis technology, which uses a library of short oligonucleotides that serve as building blocks to construct longer oligos, into its recently released BioXp 9600 benchtop synthetic biology system to create the BioXp Digital-to-Biological Converter instrument.

Under the partnership, Cellibre will use its in-house technologies and cell lines to evaluate and validate the system for automated gRNA synthesis, as well as to improve its own cell engineering workflows.

Additional terms of the alliance were not disclosed.

Filed under

Gene Silencing/Gene Editing
Synthetic Biology
Business News
collaboration
CRISPR
Codex DNA
North America
Breaking News
The Scan

Team Proposes De Novo Protein Tool With Structural Design Capabilities

A Swiss-led team shares in PNAS an artificial protein design method that adds target topology and structural insights to an existing de novo protein design strategy called TopoBuilder.

Study Follows Proteome Consequences in Yeast Models Missing Individual Genes

Investigators gained functional clues by characterizing and clustering the protein shifts found in yeast model organisms with sequential gene knockouts, as they report in Nature Communications.

LivestockExp Database Tracks Gene Expression, Splicing Across Several Animal Species

Using RNA sequences for more than 43,700 animals, researchers put together a database for analyzing and visualizing transcript or network features within or across species in BMC Genomics.

Trio Exomes Used to Detect De Novo Variants in Inborn Errors of Immunity

Researchers tracked down 14 potentially diagnostic rare variants with retrospective exome sequencing on parent-child trios for 123 suspected inborn errors of immunity in a new eLife paper.