Solvias Acquires Dutch Genomics Firm Cergentis

NEW YORK — Swiss contract research and manufacturing firm Solvias said on Tuesday that it has acquired Cergentis, a provider of genomic analysis and genetic quality control services.

Financial and other terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Solvias said that the acquisition expands its offerings for biologics and cell and gene therapy testing, as well as its customer service network.

"Cergentis is a cornerstone acquisition that expands our solutions supporting complex and emerging therapies," Solvias CEO Archie Cullen said in a statement. "We will continue to pursue strategic acquisitions that add specialized capabilities to our offering and advance our goal of being a forerunner in our industry."

Cergentis has been providing services based on its genomic analysis platform to biopharmaceutical firms and research institutions. About a year ago, the Utrecht, Netherlands-based company published data showcasing the ability of its targeted locus amplification (TLA) gene sequencing technology to characterize translocations in lymphoma.