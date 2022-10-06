Logo

Pluristyx, Pancella, Implant Therapeutics Agree to Merge

Oct 06, 2022 | staff reporter

NEW YORK — Pluristyx, Pancella, and Implant Therapeutics said on Thursday that they have agreed to merge into a single company providing induced pluripotent stem cell (iPSC)-related products and services.

Under the terms of the deal, which is contingent on shareholder approval, the new company will operate under the Pluristyx name, with Pancella becoming a wholly owned subsidiary of the new firm. Implant Therapeutics is a subsidiary of Pancella.

"This merger takes us one step farther in our journey to become the leading provider of iPSC and cell therapy solutions for research, diagnostic, and clinical applications," Benjamin Fryer, CEO of Seattle-based Pluristyx, said in a statement. "Together with the expertise and technology portfolio of Pancella, we can now provide a full suite of tools and provide the fastest path to gene-edited iPSC-based therapies."

