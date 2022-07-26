ERS Genomics Licenses CRISPR/Cas9 IP to Lepton Pharmaceuticals

NEW YORK — ERS Genomics said on Tuesday that it has nonexclusively licensed its CRISPR/Cas9 patent portfolio to Lepton Pharmaceuticals for undisclosed applications.

Financial and other terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Lepton, based in Israel, is developing a technology that engineers microRNAs to improve the efficiency and longevity of cells used in cell-based cancer immunotherapies.

Dublin, Ireland-based ERS was founded to provide access to CRISPR-Cas9 patents held by Emmanuelle Charpentier. The IP is shared with Jennifer Doudna and the University of California, as well as with the University of Vienna.

Last month, ERS nonexclusively licensed its technology to Cytosurge.