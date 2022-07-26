Logo

ERS Genomics Licenses CRISPR/Cas9 IP to Lepton Pharmaceuticals

Jul 26, 2022 | staff reporter

NEW YORK — ERS Genomics said on Tuesday that it has nonexclusively licensed its CRISPR/Cas9 patent portfolio to Lepton Pharmaceuticals for undisclosed applications.

Financial and other terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Lepton, based in Israel, is developing a technology that engineers microRNAs to improve the efficiency and longevity of cells used in cell-based cancer immunotherapies.

Dublin, Ireland-based ERS was founded to provide access to CRISPR-Cas9 patents held by Emmanuelle Charpentier. The IP is shared with Jennifer Doudna and the University of California, as well as with the University of Vienna.

Last month, ERS nonexclusively licensed its technology to Cytosurge.

Filed under

Gene Silencing/Gene Editing
Business News
CRISPR
licensing agreement
ERS Genomics
Europe
Middle East
Breaking News
The Scan

VUS Classification Improved Using In Silico Protein Structural Variant Profiles

Researchers report in Genome Medicine that protein structure requests led to pathogenic or likely pathogenic designations for a subset of VUS.

Salmonella Surveillance Study Points to Importance of Whole-Genome Sequence Data

Researchers retraced S. enterica population dynamics, relationships, and treatment-resistance traits with genome-sequenced clinical isolates in BMC Genomics.

Somatic Mutations Increase in Post-Treatment Blood Samples from Pediatric Cancer Patients

The number of somatic mutations jump and remain high for years after chemotherapy-based treatment for pediatric cancer, according to a new PNAS study.

KRAS Mutations Retrospectively Detected in Circulating Tumor DNA Across Cancer Types

Almost 4 percent of cancer patients had KRAS-G12C mutations in an analysis of 80,911 cases spanning more than 40 cancer types appearing in JCO Precision Oncology.