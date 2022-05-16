Aldevron Gets License From Inscripta to Manufacture, Sell CRISPR Nuclease

NEW YORK — Aldevron has acquired a licensed to Inscripta's MAD7 CRISPR nuclease, the companies said on Monday.

MAD7 is part of the so-called Madagascar family of novel RNA-guided nucleases and was initially characterized in Saccharomyces cerevisiae and Escherichia coli. In 2017, Inscripta released the enzyme free of charge to the research community and for a single-digit royalty for commercial applications including manufacturing and resale.

Under the terms of the agreement, Aldevron will have the right to manufacture and commercialize MAD7. Additional terms were not disclosed.

Aldevron said that it plans to begin sales of the nuclease, which will be sold under the Eureca-V Nuclease brand name, later this year.

"Eureca-V will be our third GMP CRISPR nuclease and the first type-V nuclease available as a GMP catalog product, enabling access to a clinical-grade reagent in a fraction of the time and the cost of manufacturing a custom batch," Tom Foti, VP and general manager of Aldevron's protein business unit, said in a statement. "By offering an identical product at research grade, clients can expect a smooth transition from proof of concept all the way to the clinic."

In late 2021, Boulder, Colorado-based Inscripta granted a nonexclusive license for MAD7 to Hunterian Medicine. Around the same time, Fargo, North Dakota-based Aldevron was acquired by Danaher for $9.6 billion.