Vizgen Early-Access Customers Say New Chemistry Improves Transcript Sensitivity

NEW YORK – Spatial biology firm Vizgen recently launched an updated chemistry for its spatial transcriptomics product line that promises better performance with low-quality samples.

The MERFISH (multiplexed, error-robust fluorescence in situ hybridization) 2.0 chemistry offers better detection of fragmented and other lower-quality RNAs. "The impact of this is to open up a new group of sample types," including clinical samples, said Jiang He, Vizgen cofounder and VP of R&D.

Sensitivity is up to eightfold higher than before, which means fewer cells drop out in single-cell analyses because transcript counts are higher, He said.

The new chemistry is both more "robust" and "consistent" for human formalin-fixed paraffin-embedded (FFPE) samples, according to Christoph Kuppe, a researcher at Germany's RWTH Aachen University and an early-access user of the new chemistry. "Now we get double the transcript counts and, in some samples, even more."

Others have seen even higher gains. Mathieu Bourdenx, a researcher at University College London, for example, said the new chemistry has increased the number of transcripts he can detect by 10-fold.

In Kuppe's lab, the initial chemistry produced high-quality data from high-quality samples but struggled to sustain that when the input quality dropped, he said. "It was a little trickier to find the right sample for the technology so that you got really high-quality data," he said.

The product enhancements come in the wake of great change at Vizgen. The Harvard University spinout merged with Ultivue last October and settled an intense, global patent fight with 10x Genomics in February of this year.

Vizgen CEO Rob Carson declined to comment about the specifics of the settlement but said "all of that is behind us."

Vizgen's Merscope assays have always been able to work with FFPE samples, Carson noted; however, the new chemistry has improved the anchoring of RNA molecules, making them less likely to diffuse, as well as the probe design, "unlocking a new level of performance," he said.

"The MERFISH 2.0 chemistry has allowed us to perform MERFISH on samples that we could not previously use for this assay," Christina Baer, a researcher at UMass Chan Medical School, said in an email. Sample types unlocked by the new chemistry include Mycobacterium tuberculosis-infected mouse lung samples and 20-year-old human muscle biopsy samples. "We are getting extremely high-quality data with transcript counts in the 100 million to 200 million per sample range, exceeding what we were able to obtain with the previous chemistry," she said.

However, there is still room for improvement. "We'd like to see better multiomics integration with expanded validated protein assay offerings from Vizgen," Baer said, adding that she hopes the firm's merger with Ultivue will spur such development.

Better RNA detection could help with that, Kuppe suggested, especially with protein co-staining. His lab has used some bovine serum albumin-free antibodies to do protein co-staining, which have fewer RNA-degrading enzymes but cost more. "If the chemistry is more stable, we would still use BSA-free antibodies but would have a better feeling about adding more of them," he said.

Vizgen has indeed embarked on multiomics. In a poster at this month's American Association for Cancer Research annual meeting, the company presented data obtained from serial sections, one analyzed with Merscope and the other with the firm's InSituPlex spatial proteomics product. However, Carson noted that Vizgen has not integrated the two products onto the same platform yet.

Future improvements include higher-plex protein detection capabilities for Merscope, he added.