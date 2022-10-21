Logo

Resolve Biosciences Raises $71M in Series B Financing

Oct 24, 2022 | staff reporter

NEW YORK – Resolve Biosciences said on Monday that it has raised $71 million in Series B financing.

Patient Square Capital led the round, joined by EDBI, PS Capital, Alafi Capital, NRW.Bank, and other existing investors.

In a statement, Resolve said it plans to use the proceeds to scale operations and accelerate product development.

"With its talented team and proprietary Molecular Cartography technology, Resolve is leading the new era of single-cell spatial analysis and opening the door to a wave of scientific findings that will redefine our understanding of disease and lead to new therapies and improved patient outcomes," Patient Square Capital Partner Laura Furmanski said in a statement. She joined the firm's board of directors in conjunction with the investment.

Resolve, based in Monheim am Rhein, Germany, is commercializing a fluorescence in situ hybridization-based spatial transcriptomics method initially developed at Qiagen. The firm has now raised more than $100 million, including a $24 million Series A financing round in late 2020.

Filed under

Gene Expression & RNA Sequencing
Business News
Europe
Resolve Biosciences
spatial genomics
gene expression analysis
Breaking News
