Logo

RNA Editing Startup Amber Bio Raises $26M in Seed Funding

Aug 03, 2023 | staff reporter

NEW YORK — Startup Amber Bio, which is developing a novel RNA editing technology for therapeutic applications, said on Thursday that it has raised $26 million in an oversubscribed seed financing round.

The round was co-led by Playground Global and Andreessen Horowitz Bio + Health, with participation from Eli Lilly, Retinal Degeneration Fund, Hummingbird Ventures, and Pillar VC.

Amber Bio was founded by researchers from the Broad Institute and the University of California, Berkeley to advance a technology that enables multi-kilobase edits to RNA for the treatment of genetic diseases with high allelic diversity.

"There are over 5,000 genetic disorders, many of which are caused by hundreds to thousands of mutations … in genes, leading to disease," Amber Bio Cofounder and Chief Technology Officer Basem Al-Shayeb said in a statement.

"Current gene editing technologies rely on creating solutions on a per-mutation basis, but treating one mutation at a time is not scalable across a patient population," he added. "Our technical approach leverages novel, iteratively engineered Cas-based systems for durable RNA editing, creating significant advantages over editing DNA, which can lead to permanent, off-target mutations."

San Francisco-based Amber Bio said it is working on in-house genetic medicine programs, but did not provide specific details about these efforts.

Filed under

Gene Editing, Gene Silencing, & CRISPR
Business News
private financing
Drug Discovery & Development
genetic disorders
North America
Breaking News
The Scan

Genetic Variant Lowering HIV Viral Load Uncovered in People of African Ancestry

An international team of researchers conducted a genome-wide association study to find a variant in CHD1L that affect HIV viral load, as the group reports in Nature.

PTMA Gene Expression Inversely Related to HIV Abundance, Single-Cell Transcriptomic Study Finds

The researchers report in Science Translational Medicine that PTMA could represent a candidate antiviral host factor for HIV.

HPV Genotype Data Improves Cervical Cancer Prediction Tool

In JAMA Network Open, researchers report their stacking machine learning model had a sensitivity of 80.1 percent and a specificity of 83.4 percent for predicting CIN3+.

Wheat Domestication Clues Drawn From Einkorn Genome Assemblies, Resequencing Data

In a paper published in Nature, investigators dig into the deep domestication history of einkorn wheat, along with the plant's influence on modern bread wheat genetics.