MilliporeSigma Licenses CRISPR IP to Huntington's Disease Research Nonprofit

NEW YORK — MilliporeSigma said on Monday that it has licensed certain of its CRISPR intellectual property to the CHDI Foundation, a nonprofit Huntington's disease research organization.

MilliporeSigma said the license, which includes IP held by affiliate Sigma-Aldrich, would provide CHDI with the rights to use the patented technology to edit cell lines and engineer animal models for use in Huntington's disease research and drug discovery.

Financial and other terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Burlington, Massachusetts-based MilliporeSigma is a unit of Germany's Merck KGaA. It was merged with Sigma-Aldrich following that company's acquisition by Merck KGaA in 2014.