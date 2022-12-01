Logo

ERS Genomics Licenses CRISPR-Cas9 IP to Cosmo Bio

Dec 01, 2022 | staff reporter

NEW YORK — ERS Genomics said on Thursday that it has nonexclusively licensed its CRISPR-Cas9 intellectual property portfolio to Japanese life science research products company Cosmo Bio.

Financial and other terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Dublin-based ERS was founded to provide access to CRISPR-Cas9 patents held by Emmanuelle Charpentier. The IP is shared with Jennifer Doudna and the University of California, as well as with the University of Vienna.

Recent nonexclusive licensees of ERS's IP include Lepton Pharmaceuticals, Cytosurge, and Sumitomo Pharma.

Earlier this year, the US Patent and Trademark Office found that Broad Institute patents covering CRISPR-Cas9 in eukaryotic cells have priority over the IP ERS manages. At the time, ERS said that the USPTO ruling does not impact any of the licenses it has issued to patents not involved in the interference proceedings, including patents covering a variety of CRISPR compositions such as ones with dual-guide and single-guide strand formats.

