De-Extinction Firm Colossal Biosciences Raises $150M in Series B Round

NEW YORK — Colossal Biosciences, which aims to use gene editing and other technologies to restore extinct animal species, said on Tuesday that it has raised $150 million in Series B funding.

The financing round was led by United States Innovative Technology Fund and included Breyer Capital, WestRiver Group, Bob Nelsen, Animal Capital, Victor Vescovo, In-Q-Tel, Animoca Brands, Peak 6, Bold Capital, and Jazz Ventures. Colossal, which launched in late 2021 with $15 million in seed funding and closed a $60 million Series A round about a year ago, has raised $225 million to date.

In conjunction with the Series B announcement, Colossal said that it has formed an avian genomics division that will be focused on restoring and reintroducing the extinct dodo bird. The Dallas-based company is currently working to restore the woolly mammoth and the Tasmanian tiger.

Colossal also recently spun out a new company, called Form Bio, to commercialize its bioinformatics and computational biology technology platform.