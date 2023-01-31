Logo

De-Extinction Firm Colossal Biosciences Raises $150M in Series B Round

Jan 31, 2023 | staff reporter

NEW YORK — Colossal Biosciences, which aims to use gene editing and other technologies to restore extinct animal species, said on Tuesday that it has raised $150 million in Series B funding.

The financing round was led by United States Innovative Technology Fund and included Breyer Capital, WestRiver Group, Bob Nelsen, Animal Capital, Victor Vescovo, In-Q-Tel, Animoca Brands, Peak 6, Bold Capital, and Jazz Ventures. Colossal, which launched in late 2021 with $15 million in seed funding and closed a $60 million Series A round about a year ago, has raised $225 million to date.

In conjunction with the Series B announcement, Colossal said that it has formed an avian genomics division that will be focused on restoring and reintroducing the extinct dodo bird. The Dallas-based company is currently working to restore the woolly mammoth and the Tasmanian tiger.

Colossal also recently spun out a new company, called Form Bio, to commercialize its bioinformatics and computational biology technology platform.

Filed under

Gene Editing, Gene Silencing, & CRISPR
Synthetic Biology
Applied Markets: Ag-Bio, Veterinary, Forensics, Food Safety, & Environmental Testing
Business News
private financing
North America
Breaking News
The Scan

Drug Response Variants May Be Distinct in Somatic, Germline Samples

Based on variants from across 21 drug response genes, researchers in The Pharmacogenomics Journal suspect that tumor-only DNA sequences may miss drug response clues found in the germline.

Breast Cancer Risk Gene Candidates Found by Multi-Ancestry Low-Frequency Variant Analysis

Researchers narrowed in on new and known risk gene candidates with variant profiles for almost 83,500 individuals with breast cancer and 59,199 unaffected controls in Genome Medicine.

Health-Related Quality of Life Gets Boost After Microbiome-Based Treatment for Recurrent C. Diff

A secondary analysis of Phase 3 clinical trial data in JAMA Network Open suggests an investigational oral microbiome-based drug may lead to enhanced quality of life measures.

Study Follows Consequences of Early Confirmatory Trials for Accelerated Approval Indications

Time to traditional approval or withdrawal was shorter when confirmatory trials started prior to accelerated approval, though overall regulatory outcomes remained similar, a JAMA study finds.