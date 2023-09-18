Logo

Broken String Biosciences Closes $15M Series A Financing Round

Sep 18, 2023 | staff reporter

NEW YORK – Broken String Biosciences, a startup building tools for analyzing breaks in DNA, said on Monday that it has closed a $15 million Series A financing round.

Illumina Ventures and Mérieux Equity Partners led the round, joined by Heran Partners, Tencent, and Dieter von Holtzbrinck Ventures.

The Cambridge, UK-based firm said it would use the funding to develop and commercialize Induce-seq, its next-generation sequencing-based technology for DNA break mapping. Broken String also seeks to expand its capabilities beyond gene editing, add to its UK-based team, and establish an office in the US.

"The clinical progression of cell and gene therapies is held back by off-target safety concerns," Arnaud Autret, principal at Illumina Ventures, said in a statement. "We recognize the power of Broken String Biosciences' technology to drive advances in safer genome editing, genome biology and genetic toxicology, and optimize drug development programs. The platform has the potential to become the gold standard solution for measuring off-target gene editing."

Spun out of Cardiff University in 2020, Broken String went through the Illumina Accelerator program in 2021. It raised £3 million ($3.7 million) in seed funding in September 2021.

"Operating at the intersection of biology, bioinformatics, and data science, our Induce-seq platform offers an unbiased, end-to-end solution that expedites the measurement and assessment of off-target gene editing during therapeutic development," Broken String CEO Felix Dobbs said in a statement. "This provides essential information required to progress therapeutic programs that leverage gene editing and mitigate potential risks that can result in later-stage clinical failures."

Filed under

Gene Editing, Gene Silencing, & CRISPR
Business News
Sequencing
Informatics
Drug Discovery & Development
Europe
private financing
Next-Generation Sequencing
CRISPR
genome analysis
Breaking News
The Scan

Positive Framing of Genetic Studies Can Spark Mistrust Among Underrepresented Groups

Researchers in Human Genetics and Genomics Advances report that how researchers describe genomic studies may alienate potential participants.

Small Study of Gene Editing to Treat Sickle Cell Disease

In a Novartis-sponsored study in the New England Journal of Medicine, researchers found that a CRISPR-Cas9-based treatment targeting promoters of genes encoding fetal hemoglobin could reduce disease symptoms.

Gut Microbiome Changes Appear in Infants Before They Develop Eczema, Study Finds

Researchers report in mSystems that infants experienced an enrichment in Clostridium sensu stricto 1 and Finegoldia and a depletion of Bacteroides before developing eczema.

Acute Myeloid Leukemia Treatment Specificity Enhanced With Stem Cell Editing

A study in Nature suggests epitope editing in donor stem cells prior to bone marrow transplants can stave off toxicity when targeting acute myeloid leukemia with immunotherapy.