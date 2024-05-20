Gates Foundation Awards Multiple Omics, Dx Grants in April, May

NEW YORK – The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation awarded more than 150 new grants in April and May, several of which are related to omics and diagnostic projects. Following is a selection of notable grants:

The National Institute of Standards and Technology was awarded approximately $2.2 million over 29 months for a project, "To develop low-cost breath-based diagnostics for diagnosing infectious diseases in low- and middle-income countries."

The US Food and Drug Administration was awarded approximately $1.9 million over 36 months for a project also titled "To develop low-cost breath-based diagnostics for diagnosing infectious diseases in low- and middle-income countries."

Detect-Ion of Tampa, Florida, was awarded approximately $1.1 million over 16 months "To develop a portable mass spectrometer at an affordable price to diagnose infectious diseases in low- and middle-income countries."

The Wellcome Sanger Institute of Hinxton, UK, was awarded approximately $5 million over 35 months "To provide training and technical support in whole-genome sequencing and bioinformatics analysis to the African Centre for Vector Genomics and other malaria mosquito researchers."

The Wellcome Sanger Institute was also awarded $114,087 over 11 months "To create a list of conserved Plasmodium proteins that could be used to build the peptide library for T cell stimulation and/or target identification for multiple partners in malaria elimination."

The Wellcome Sanger Institute was also awarded $73,799 over 36 months "To build a malaria molecular surveillance capacity in Cameroon using nanopore sequencing."

The Biotechnology Centre of the University of Yaounde 1 was awarded $522,026 over 36 months for a project also titled "To build a malaria molecular surveillance capacity in Cameroon using nanopore sequencing."

The Infectious Diseases Research Collaboration of Kampala, Uganda, was awarded approximately $1.8 million over 36 months "To conduct malaria molecular surveillance in refugees in Uganda to inform prevention and treatment strategies in this vulnerable population."

The Elizabeth Glaser Pediatric AIDS Foundation of Washington, D.C., was awarded $417,816 over 19 months "To evaluate advanced HIV disease diagnostic methods in Tanzania."

The University of California, Irvine was awarded $191,059 over 13 months "To generate data on the accuracy and acceptability of provider-supervised, self-collected tongue swabs for TB diagnosis."