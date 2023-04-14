Epic Sciences Raises $24M, Expands Commercial Infrastructure for Breast Cancer Liquid Biopsy Test

NEW YORK – Epic Sciences announced Friday that it raised $24 million in a Series G financing round, which it will put toward continued development of its DefineMBC multiomic liquid biopsy test for patients with metastatic breast cancer.

Arsenal Capital Partners and Deerfield Management co-led the financing round, and Blue Ox Healthcare Partners, Domain Ventures, and Labcorp also participated.

San Diego-based Epic has now raised a total of $67 million in the past 12 months through multiple financing rounds. The firm plans to use the capital to build out the commercial infrastructure it needs to commercialize DefineMBC, a test designed for circulating tumor cell analysis, single-cell whole genome sequencing, and cell-free DNA sequencing of a 56-gene panel, which also allows the test to deliver insights into tumor mutational burden. These biomarker tests aim to inform best treatment for metastatic breast cancer patients including those for whom a tissue biopsy isn't feasible or available.

Building out the firm's infrastructure includes expanding its sales, product marketing, customer service, medical affairs, payer markets, and billing teams. Epic will also put the additional money toward developing further concordance and outcomes data.

"We have delivered comprehensive test results to 700 patents and their oncologists in our clinical experience program," Epic President and CEO Lloyd Sanders said in a statement. "We have surveyed the physicians participating in the Clinical Experience Program and their responses indicate that oncologists see value in DefineMBC's ability to provide actionable information that allows them to better care for their patients."