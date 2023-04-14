Logo

Epic Sciences Raises $24M, Expands Commercial Infrastructure for Breast Cancer Liquid Biopsy Test

Apr 14, 2023 | staff reporter

NEW YORK – Epic Sciences announced Friday that it raised $24 million in a Series G financing round, which it will put toward continued development of its DefineMBC multiomic liquid biopsy test for patients with metastatic breast cancer.

Arsenal Capital Partners and Deerfield Management co-led the financing round, and Blue Ox Healthcare Partners, Domain Ventures, and Labcorp also participated.

San Diego-based Epic has now raised a total of $67 million in the past 12 months through multiple financing rounds. The firm plans to use the capital to build out the commercial infrastructure it needs to commercialize DefineMBC, a test designed for circulating tumor cell analysis, single-cell whole genome sequencing, and cell-free DNA sequencing of a 56-gene panel, which also allows the test to deliver insights into tumor mutational burden. These biomarker tests aim to inform best treatment for metastatic breast cancer patients including those for whom a tissue biopsy isn't feasible or available.

Building out the firm's infrastructure includes expanding its sales, product marketing, customer service, medical affairs, payer markets, and billing teams. Epic will also put the additional money toward developing further concordance and outcomes data.

"We have delivered comprehensive test results to 700 patents and their oncologists in our clinical experience program," Epic President and CEO Lloyd Sanders said in a statement. "We have surveyed the physicians participating in the Clinical Experience Program and their responses indicate that oncologists see value in DefineMBC's ability to provide actionable information that allows them to better care for their patients."

Filed under

Liquid Biopsy
Sequencing
Breast Cancer
financing
single-cell analysis
whole-genome sequencing
circulating tumor DNA
Next-Generation Sequencing
North America
biomarker detection
tumor mutational burden
Breaking News
The Scan

Scientists Use Cell State Data to Build Improved Polygenic Risk Score for Coronary Artery Disease

In AJHG, researchers describe a hybrid polygenic risk score for coronary artery disease developed using cell state data.

Researchers Uncover Liver Disease-Linked Hepatocyte State That Could Predict Cancer Risk

Researchers in Cell Genomics find that a certain transcriptional state appears to be only found in diseased liver cells and could be able to predict cancer risk.

Standing Genetic Variation Behind Blackgrass Resistance to Herbicides, Study Shows

A reference genome for blackgrass published in PNAS hints at how the weed has rapidly developed herbicide resistance.

Dairy Farming Key to Early Human Occupation of Tibetan Plateau, Study Finds

A proteomic analysis in Science Advances suggests inhabitants of the Tibetan Plateau relied on dairy 2,000 years earlier than previously thought.