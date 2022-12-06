Caris Life Sciences, Hummingbird Bioscience Partner on Anti-HER3 Therapy Advancement

NEW YORK – Caris Life Sciences and Hummingbird Bioscience said Tuesday that they have entered a strategic collaboration to advance clinical development of Hummingbird Bioscience's anti-HER3 therapy, HMBD-001.

Hummingbird's most advanced program, HMBD-001 is a HER3 antibody that uniquely targets an epitope on the critical dimerization interface, blocking both ligand-dependent and ligand-independent signaling to elicit potent anti-tumor effects.

In their new partnership, the companies will use Caris' genomic and transcriptomic testing and extensive real-world clinico-genomic database to support a precision oncology clinical trial design for the novel drug.

Financial terms of the partnership were not disclosed.

"Our partnership will help evaluate biomarkers to better understand the clinical utility for this novel therapy, drive patient recruitment and clinical trial access, and may ultimately provide new treatment alternatives and options to patients who are not responding to current therapies," Brian Lamon, Caris' chief business officer, said in a statement.

"As a data-driven company, we understand the value of using large cohorts of molecular and clinical information to gain a deeper understanding of the patients who may respond to this exciting new therapy and track their response," added Hummingbird CSO Jerome Boyd-Kirkup.