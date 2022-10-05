DiaSorin Gets BARDA Funding for Point-of-Care Instrument

NEW YORK — DiaSorin said Wednesday the US Health and Human Services Biomedical Advanced Research Development Authority is funding the company's development and validation of a point-of-care instrument to provide rapid and decentralized molecular diagnostics at reduced cost.

The Saluggia, Italy-based firm said BARDA is supporting the development and Food and Drug Administration 510(k) clearance of a CLIA-waived instrument, the Liaison NES, as well as the development of an initial combination test for SARS-CoV-2 and influenza A and B viruses. The company did not disclose the financial or other terms of the agreement, and neither party immediately responded to requests for additional details.

DiaSorin said the Liaison NES is designed to let untrained operators test for viral and bacterial pathogens on an easy-to-use instrument and receive results in about 15 minutes. The company said other features include a long shelf life for assay materials at room temperature and cloud-based medical data sharing.

DiaSorin said the instrument will improve access to testing and help combat the spread of new and emerging pathogens, and the company plans to develop additional assays for respiratory infections and sexually transmitted diseases, and other indications.

BARDA has previously awarded DiaSorin funding for other infectious disease assays, including COVID-19 and influenza kits for use on the company's Liaison MDX platform.