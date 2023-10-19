Thermo Fisher Scientific, Boehringer Ingelheim Partner on Companion Dx for Lung Cancer

NEW YORK – Thermo Fisher Scientific and Boehringer Ingelheim said on Thursday that they have partnered to develop companion diagnostic tests to help identify patients with non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) with specific mutations that may benefit from emerging targeted therapies.

Under the terms of the deal, the firms will develop multiple companion diagnostic tests based on the Thermo Fisher's Oncomine Dx Express Test on the Ion Torrent Genexus Dx as well as its Oncomine Dx Target Test.

Financial and other details were not disclosed.

The deal is the latest companion diagnostic partnership for Boehringer Ingelheim. In January, it partnered with Roche subsidiary Foundation Medicine to develop a test for its biliary tract cancer drug.

Thermo Fisher has its own string of companion diagnostic partnerships, including with NSCLC-focused testing. In January it partnered with AstraZeneca to develop tests for NSCLC drug Tagrisso (osimertinib.) It obtained CE marking for the Oncomine Dx Express Test in August 2022.