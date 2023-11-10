One Biosciences Partners With French Hospital Network on Kidney Disease Project

NEW YORK – One Biosciences, a Paris-based drug-discovery company using artificial intelligence and single-cell genomics, said today that it has partnered with Assistance Publique - Hôpitaux de Paris (AP-HP) on a kidney disease research project.

As part of the collaboration, One Biosciences will be able to access anonymized patient samples and clinical data from four AP-HP hospitals: Hôpital Tenon, Hôpital Necker, Hôpital Kremlin-Bicêtre, and Hôpitaux Universitaires Henri-Mondor. The company will use the data with its discovery platform to identify new therapeutic targets in an unspecified rare kidney disease in order to develop precision medicines and biomarkers of disease relapse. The kidney condition is characterized by a gradual loss of kidney function over time and has no viable therapeutic option to date, with transplantation often the only alternative, despite frequent relapses, the company said.

The project is being led by Laurent Mesnard, head of the Nephrological and Acute Kidney Intensive Care Service at Hôpital Tenon and part of the nephrology department AP-HP at Sorbonne University.

One Biosciences' discovery engine combines single-cell technologies, including sample preparation, microfluidics, and RNA sequencing, with a full suite of proprietary AI-driven computational solutions, according to the company's website.

One Biosciences spun out of Institut Curie and venture builder Home Biosciences, and is housed at Biolabs Hôtel-Dieu, an open innovation facility for healthcare.