MicroGenDx, Evvy Partner for Metagenomic Sequencing-Based Vaginal Microbiome Test

Dec 13, 2022 | staff reporter

NEW YORK – Commercial lab MicroGen Diagnostics and women's health startup Evvy have partnered to offer a metagenomic next generation sequencing-based vaginal microbiome test, the firms announced on Tuesday.

The Vaginal Health Test was developed and validated at MicroGenDx's CLIA- and CAP-certified lab and MicroGenDx will perform the testing on patient home-collected samples.

The test identifies microbes isolated from the vaginal and urinary tract — excluding microbes related to reportable STIs — and aims to identify imbalances in the vaginal microbiome that may cause vaginitis. Startup Evvy had initially launched the test last year and is now relaunching it in collaboration with MicroGenDx.

Evvy has also partnered with a physician network to authorize test requisitions in states where they offer their testing kits. Results for the Vaginal Health Test are delivered through Evvy's platform along with personalized education and actionable insights, and each test also comes with a one-on-one call with a certified health coach.

Based in Lubbock, Texas, MicroGenDx also offers targeted sequencing assays for prosthetic joint infections and other conditions. It further claims to be the only commercial lab in the US with a reimbursable code for next-gen sequencing for microbial detection.

Researchers have assembled a vaginal microbiome gene catalog, and other commercially available vaginal microbiome tests include the recently-launched V+ test from Psomagen and Kean Health.

Filed under

Clinical Sequencing
Molecular Diagnostics
Infectious Disease
Reproductive Health
microbiome
microbiome analysis
North America
Breaking News
