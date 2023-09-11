Dante Genomics, Italian Patient Advocacy Group Partner to Improve Access to Whole-Genome Testing

NEW YORK – Dante Genomics on Monday said it is working with Italian patient advocacy group Associazione POIC e Dintorni to improve genome sequencing access for patients with ACTG2-mediated megacystis microcolon intestinal hypoperistalsis syndrome (MMIHS) and chronic intestinal pseudo-obstruction (CIPO).

POIC e Dintorni facilitates research into ostomy and incontinence-related conditions affecting children by joining researchers, clinicians, and patients. Through this collaboration, Dante and POIC e Dintorni hope to advance research and genomic testing access for children who have MMIHS and CIPO, rare conditions in which patients' gastrointestinal tracts cannot move food and fluids, even though there's no physical blockage.

New York-based Dante said it will make its advanced genomic analysis technologies available to POIC e Dintorni, so it could use them to facilitate research into new drugs and interventions for MMIHS associated with ACTG2 variants. In addition, pediatric patients in the POIC advocacy network and their parents will have subsidized access to whole-genome sequencing. Finally, the two organizations have committed to raising awareness of MMIHS and CIPO, speaking about their partnership at the 2nd World Congress of Pediatric Neurogastroenterology and Motility last week.

"This partnership reflects our shared commitment to push the boundaries of personalized medicine with genomic solutions," Dante CEO and Cofounder Andrea Riposati said in a statement. "By showcasing our efforts at the 2nd World Congress, we aim to rally support and foster relationships with leaders in genomics and pediatric medicine to harness the clinic utility of the genome for rare disease patients around the world."