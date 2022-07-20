Fisher Healthcare to Distribute Precipio HemeScreen Assays

NEW YORK ­— Cancer diagnostics company Precipio and Thermo Fisher Scientific's Fisher Healthcare announced Wednesday a partnership aimed at expanding market access for Precipio's assays for detecting hematologic malignancies.

Fisher will distribute Precipio's HemeScreen products to customer laboratories in the United States, under the terms of the deal, which lets Precipio expand its distribution through Fisher's sales channels rather than build its own sales force, Precipio said.

Keith Meadors, senior VP of products for Precipio, said in a statement that the agreement "will expand access to customers and drive distribution and revenue for our HemeScreen product suite."

Financial and other terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Precipio, which is based in New Haven, Connecticut, announced in May that the company had received CE-IVD marking for its reagents used in HemeScreen panels, which lets the company market the panels in the European Union and UK. The assays use PCR amplification followed by High Resolution Melt analysis to identify genetic mutations.

Precipio officials said at the time they remained focused on growing their business in the US while entering new markets. They planned to market HemeScreen products in Europe through distribution partners.

The company also gained New York State Department of Health approval in 2021 to sell a real-time PCR-based HemeScreen assay for myeloproliferative disorder.