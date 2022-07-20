Logo

Fisher Healthcare to Distribute Precipio HemeScreen Assays

Jul 20, 2022 | staff reporter

NEW YORK ­— Cancer diagnostics company Precipio and Thermo Fisher Scientific's Fisher Healthcare announced Wednesday a partnership aimed at expanding market access for Precipio's assays for detecting hematologic malignancies.

Fisher will distribute Precipio's HemeScreen products to customer laboratories in the United States, under the terms of the deal, which lets Precipio expand its distribution through Fisher's sales channels rather than build its own sales force, Precipio said.

Keith Meadors, senior VP of products for Precipio, said in a statement that the agreement "will expand access to customers and drive distribution and revenue for our HemeScreen product suite."

Financial and other terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Precipio, which is based in New Haven, Connecticut, announced in May that the company had received CE-IVD marking for its reagents used in HemeScreen panels, which lets the company market the panels in the European Union and UK. The assays use PCR amplification followed by High Resolution Melt analysis to identify genetic mutations.

Precipio officials said at the time they remained focused on growing their business in the US while entering new markets. They planned to market HemeScreen products in Europe through distribution partners.

The company also gained New York State Department of Health approval in 2021 to sell a real-time PCR-based HemeScreen assay for myeloproliferative disorder.

Filed under

Clinical Lab Management
Business News
Cancer
Molecular Diagnostics
Precipio
Thermo Fisher Scientific
distribution agreement
Breaking News
The Scan

Pleiotropic Quantitative Trait Loci Linked to Growth Features in Red Angus Cattle

A genome-wide association analysis published in BMC Genomics included more than 15,800 Red Angus cattle and led to pleiotropic QTLs and other variants involved in growth traits.

Study Suggests Omicron Variant of SARS-CoV-2 More Infectious, Able to Dodge Neutralizing Antibodies

In a forthcoming PNAS paper, researchers looked at structural proteins, apparent infectivity, and susceptibility to neutralizing antibodies with virus-like particles representing a range of SARS-CoV-2 variants.

Insect Genomes Reveal Rampant Horizontal Gene Transfer

For a paper appearing in Cell, researchers used genome sequences for more than 200 insects to detect HGT-related genes and adaptations, including genes linked to male courtship in the butterfly and moth lineage.

Genomic Analysis Points to Hybrid Speciation for Asiatic Black Bear

In a new PNAS study, researchers traced the Asiatic brown bear back to the ancestors of polar/brown/black bears and sun/sloth bears.