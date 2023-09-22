Logo

Cedars-Sinai Sets Up $25M Single Cell Precision Medicine Center

Sep 22, 2023 | staff reporter

NEW YORK – Cedars-Sinai on Thursday said it is creating an innovation center to research and develop precision medicine treatments for numerous diseases, funded by a $25 million philanthropic gift.

Alfred E. Mann Charities donated the $25 million gift to the Cedars-Sinai Board of Governors to establish the Alfred E. Mann Single Cell Precision Medicine Center at the Los Angeles-based hospital system, named in honor of the late inventor and entrepreneur known for contributions to pacemakers, insulin pumps, and other medical devices.

The center will house laboratories where researchers will study developmental, neurological, immunological, cardiovascular, pulmonary, and gastrointestinal diseases, and develop treatments based on single-cell biology research being conducted at Cedars-Sinai, which could fuel advancements in cell therapies, for example.

"Single cell biology is a rapidly growing field in medicine and Cedars-Sinai continues to position itself as an innovative leader in this exciting field, driving clinical innovation for our patients," Shlomo Melmed, executive VP of academic affairs and dean of the medical faculty at Cedars-Sinai, said in a statement.

Filed under

Cell Biology Research
cell therapy
North America
Cedars-Sinai Medical Center
Breaking News
