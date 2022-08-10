Logo

VolitionRx, MD Anderson Cancer Center Partner to Study Cancer Patients With Sepsis

Aug 10, 2022 | staff reporter

NEW YORK – VolitionRx said on Wednesday that it has signed a sponsored research agreement with the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center to evaluate the role of neutrophil extracellular traps (NETs) in cancer patients with sepsis.

The trial will use Volition's Nu.Q NETs test, which obtained the CE mark earlier this year for the detection and evaluation of NETosis, a form of cell death characterized by the release of NETs that trap and kill bacteria and viral particles. Excessive production of NETs can lead to tissue damage, sepsis, and death.

"There is an abundance of research into both cancer and sepsis, but relatively few investigations into sepsis in cancer," Jake Micallef, CSO of VolitionRx, said in a statement. The study will evaluate the utility of NETs measurement in managing cancer patients at risk of sepsis, he added.

Volition said several prior studies using its Nu.Q NETs test have demonstrated that high levels of NETs produced in sepsis, COVID-19, and other conditions are associated with, and predictive of, a severe reaction and organ failure.

Earlier this week, Volition said it had signed on Diagnostic Oncology CRO for development and clinical validation studies of its tests in the US.

Also, earlier this year, the company received a $1.5 million loan from Namur Invest Capital Risk and closed a $6 million public offering of its common shares.

Filed under

Cancer
Liquid Biopsy
North America
VolitionRx
MD Anderson
sepsis
Breaking News
The Scan

Myotonic Dystrophy Repeat Detected in Family Genome Sequencing Analysis

While sequencing individuals from a multi-generation family, researchers identified a myotonic dystrophy type 2-related short tandem repeat in the European Journal of Human Genetics.

TB Resistance Insights Gleaned From Genome Sequence, Antimicrobial Response Assays

Researchers in PLOS Biology explore M. tuberculosis resistance with a combination of sequencing and assays looking at the minimum inhibitory concentrations of 13 drugs.

Mendelian Disease Genes Prioritized Using Tissue-Specific Expression Clues

Mendelian gene candidates could be flagged for further functional analyses based on tissue-specific transcriptome and proteome profiles, a new Journal of Human Genetics paper says.

Single-Cell Sequencing Points to Embryo Mosaicism

Mosaicism may affect preimplantation genetic tests for aneuploidy, a single-cell sequencing-based analysis of almost three dozen embryos in PLOS Genetics finds.