Viome Life Sciences Raises $67M in Series C Financing

NEW YORK — Viome Life Sciences said Tuesday it has raised $67 million as part of a Series C financing round, which it will use to expand research into assays targeting aggressive cancers and chronic diseases, as well as clinical validation of early-stage diagnostics and therapeutics.

Bold Capital Group led the additional funding toward the Series C round, with participation from Khosla Ventures, West River Group, Glico, Ocgrow Ventures, and Physician Partners. Viome said all its existing investors participated in the round, and it now has more than $150 million in total funding.

The Bellevue, Washington-based firm noted that it gained US Food and Drug Administration breakthrough device designation status in May 2021 for its CancerDetect test that uses mRNA sequencing with artificial intelligence for early detection of oral and throat cancers. In coming months, it also expects to debut its wellness and diagnostic assays that target the oral microbiome for early detection of cancers and gastrointestinal disorders.