Universal Genetic Testing in Breast Cancer Further Supported in New Invitae-Led Study

NEW YORK — Limiting germline genetic testing to only a subset of breast cancer patients may lead other patients to miss out on data that could inform their clinical management, a new study has found.

Researchers from genetic testing firm Invitae and elsewhere previously reported that about half of pathogenic germline variants would be missed in a cohort of breast cancer patients if National Comprehensive Cancer Network guidelines from 2017 were followed.

NCCN has since updated its guidelines to additionally recommend genetic testing of patients with triple-negative breast cancer; for PARP inhibitor treatment eligibility in metastatic disease for high-risk patients with ERBB2-negative disease; and if a patient has a greater than 5 percent chance of a BRCA1 or BRCA2 variant based on an assessment tool like BRCAPRO.

However, these new guidelines fall short of universal germline genetic testing, although other expert organizations such as the American Society of Breast Surgeons (ASBrS) do recommend universal testing. In a new Invitae-sponsored study appearing Thursday in JAMA Network Open, the researchers sought to compare how universal testing versus patient stratification by the 2017 guidelines would affect clinical decision making.

"It is essential for practices to systematically implement universal testing to improve patient care and outcomes," first author Pat Whitworth from the Nashville Breast Center said in a statement. "Even more important, this is the only way we find the family members who carry the gene and need prevention. Other guidelines miss half of these unaffected carriers."

Drawing on the same breast cancer patient cohort as their previous analysis, the researchers stratified the patients into two groups, 467 patients who met the 2017 NCCN criteria for germline genetic testing and 472 who did not. Despite this, all the patients underwent testing and 82 patients had pathogenic or likely pathogenic germline variants.

Accounting for age, the rate of pathogenic or likely pathogenic germline variants were similar between the in-criteria and out-of-criteria groups, 8.8 percent versus 8.4 percent.

The researchers additionally asked the patients' clinicians how the germline genetic testing results affected clinical management. For more than 83 percent of the in-criteria patients with a pathogenic or likely pathogenic germline variant, clinicians said they made one or more changes to management, while such changes were made for just over 67 percent of the out-of-criteria patients.

The clinicians further reported that they found testing beneficial for two-thirds of patients with pathogenic or likely pathogenic germline variants and for about a third of patients with negative results or variants of uncertain significance. For most of those patients with negative results or variants of uncertain significance — 98.9 percent and 96.7 percent — clinicians made no changes to their approaches.

Because changes were made to the clinical management of out-of-criteria patients based on their testing results, the findings indicate that restrictive criteria could affect how patients are managed, according to the researchers.

"The medical community's understanding of genetics and cancer, and the underlying evidence, has evolved to make universal genetic testing the standard of care for breast cancer," added Invitae's Peter Beitsch, former president of the ASBrS. "This will not only benefit patients but also entire families ­— both male and female relatives — since pathogenic variants associated with breast cancer can lead to many different cancers including prostate cancer."

The researchers noted, however, that longer-term follow-up studies are needed to examine the effect of universal testing on ultimate patient outcomes.