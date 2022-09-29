Ultivue, University of Bern Strike Collaboration Deal for Spatial Biomarker Analysis Tech

NEW YORK — Ultivue, a provider of multiplex biomarker assays for tissue phenotyping and digital pathology, said on Thursday that it has struck a deal to provide reagents to the University of Bern's Translational Research Unit (TRU) for use in spatial biomarker analysis.

The TRU offers human and animal tissue-related services involving histology, tissue visualization, digital pathology, image analysis, and the construction of next-generation tissue microarrays, dubbed ngTMAs, for cancer research and other applications.

Under the terms of the deal, TRU will use Ultivue's reagents for multiplexed immunofluorescence in its tissue microarray pipeline. Ultivue will also collaborate with TRU to investigate the relevance of the tumor microenvironment by characterizing clinically well-annotated cohorts, according to the Cambridge, Massachusetts-based company.

Additional terms of the agreement were not disclosed.