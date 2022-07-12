Logo

Tailor Bio Receives £650K UK Biomedical Grant to Develop Predictive Diagnostic for Ovarian Cancer

Jul 12, 2022 | staff reporter

NEW YORK – UK-based startup Tailor Bio has received £650,000 ($771,767) through the Innovate UK Biomedical Catalyst Award in support of its ambitions to develop a pan-cancer precision medicine platform.

Tailor will use the funds to develop its first diagnostic to identify which high-grade serous ovarian cancer patients will not respond to doxorubicin chemotherapy. In the UK, 7,000 women are diagnosed with ovarian cancer each year, and only half will respond to doxorubicin, a commonly prescribed treatment.

The startup will collaborate with Illumina and the University of Cambridge on developing the diagnostic. The partners will also assess the compatibility of Tailor's platform with the Illumina TruSight Oncology Comprehensive assay, which now has CE-IVD marking in Europe.

"In addition to addressing an unmet need in ovarian cancer, Tailor's doxorubicin test is a pivotal step for us to validate our precision medicine platform," Tailor CEO Jason Yip said in a statement. "Stratifying patients away from ineffective treatment is beneficial, but the ultimate aim of Tailor Bio is to develop better therapeutic treatments for cancers with chromosomal instability."

The science underlying Tailor's commercial ambitions originated at the Cancer Research UK Cambridge Institute and the Spanish National Cancer Research Centre. In June, research led by two Tailor Bio executives and published in Nature explored copy number signatures that coincide with chromosomal instability as potential prognostic and predictive biomarkers for cancer. Based on that research, the authors established Tailor Bio to further validate these biomarkers and bring them to the clinic.

Tailor Bio launched in 2020 out of the Illumina Accelerator program, which provides seed funding, access to Illumina platforms, business and scientific expertise, and access to lab space.

Filed under

Cancer
Molecular Diagnostics
Sequencing
research grant
Illumina
Innovate UK
Ovarian Cancer
Europe
Breaking News
The Scan

Malaria Risk Muted in African Individuals Carrying Expression-Related SNPs

Two variants found in individuals with African ancestry were linked to enhanced tapasin-coding gene expression, providing a look at human leukocyte antigen class I-related malaria risk.

PNAS Study Digs Into Distinct Epigenetic Effects of SOX9 Transcription Factor in Brain Cancers

Researchers saw distinct Sox9 transcription factor interactions with histone deactylase enzyme complex players in high-grade gliomas or ependymomas, leading to varied epigenetics.

Meta-Analysis Measures Genetic Testing, Genetic Counseling Use in Heart Disease Patients

A meta-analysis suggests genetic counseling can improve patient-reported outcomes in hypertrophic cardiomyopathy patients and family members who receive genetic testing.

PLOS Genetics Paper Presents Potential Protective Locus for Alzheimer's in African Ancestry Individuals

A chromosome 19 locus appeared to dial down the risk of Alzheimer's disease in individuals carrying risky versions of the APOE gene.