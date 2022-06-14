Syapse, Pierian Partner to Advance Precision Oncology at Central Florida Health System

NEW YORK – Syapse and Pierian on Tuesday announced a partnership to advance precision oncology at the AdventHealth Cancer Institute in Central Florida.

The partnership is aimed at bolstering AdventHealth clinicians' ability to identify biomarkers in cancer patients and prescribe personalized treatments or clinical trial opportunities based on the findings. Both Syapse and Pierian will support AdventHealth's efforts to improve its internal genomic testing capabilities, and then they will use their respective services to help physicians apply the results to patient care.

For example, through the San Francisco-based informatics company Syapse, the cancer institute will have access to its Learning Health Network, which helps identify clinical trials and treatment options for patients based on their own test results and real-world data on other patients like them. Pierian's informatics offerings, Clinical Genomics Workspace and Clinical Genomics Knowledgebase, meanwhile, will enable AdventHealth physicians to interpret their patients' genomic profiling results.

"This collaboration allows AdventHealth to continue to leverage our robust knowledge base, generate patient-specific genomic data, and then combine these datasets with real-world evidence from Syapse to complete the clinical picture for their onsite NGS program and all AdventHealth cancer patients," Pierian CEO Mark McDonough said in a statement.