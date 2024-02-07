Standard BioTools, Navignostics Form Imaging Mass Cytometry Technology Alliance

NEW YORK — Standard BioTools said Wednesday that it is collaborating with Swiss proteomics startup Navignostics to advance the use of imaging mass cytometry in oncology.

Navignostics, which was spun out of the University of Zurich in 2022, has been using Standard BioTools' Hyperion imaging mass cytometry system to research single-cell spatial proteomics in cancer drug development and personalized cancer care.

Under the terms of their newly announced alliance, Standard BioTools will support Navignostics' development of assays based on the next-generation Hyperion XTi Imaging system by collaborating on protocols, as well as instrument and software features. The companies also plan to jointly publish and present data from their work to highlight the utility of imaging mass cytometry, Standard BioTools said.

Financial and other terms of the deal were not disclosed.

"Characterizing tumors using spatial single-cell proteomics enables identification of optimal treatments for an individual patient's tumor and helps accelerate drug development by providing key insights into drug mechanisms and tumor features," Navignostics CEO Jana Fischer said in a statement. "Our ability to automate and standardize this process with [imagining mass cytometry] has really pushed us to where we are now, bringing novel developments into the clinical space to help inform treatment decisions for cancer patients."

Last month, South San Francisco, California-based Standard BioTools completed its merger with SomaLogic after encountering resistance from certain investors and board members over the deal.