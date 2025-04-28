Prostate Cancer Study Leads to Prediction Models Based on Proteins in Blood, Urine

NEW YORK – A team from Sweden, the UK, and China has uncovered a collection of proposed biomarkers for prostate cancer, including urine-based biomarkers that appeared to outperform prostate cancer prediction models based on prostate-specific antigen (PSA) levels in blood in preliminary analyses.

"The identification of biomarkers for early detection is complicated by each tumor involving changes in the interactions between thousands of genes," co-senior and co-corresponding authors Mikael Benson, a Karolinska Institute researcher and scientific founder of the Stockholm-based precision medicine firm Mavatar, and the Karolinska Institute's Yelin Zhao, wrote in the journal Cancer Research on Monday.

In an effort to identify genes linked to prostate cancer development across heterogeneous states found within individual tumors, the team initially used a "pseudotime" computational modeling approach to assess spatial transcriptomic data from the HEST-1k spatial transcriptomic dataset, which includes spatial transcriptomic profiles for more than 1,000 human or mouse samples spanning dozens of organs and cancer types.

The pseudotime method "can systematically organize cells in a linear trajectory based on the similarity of their expression profiles," the researchers explained.

Because this approach can help to untangle malignant transformation events, they reasoned that proteins produced by genes linked to pseudotime dynamics may serve as informative prostate cancer biomarkers in relatively accessible sample types such as blood or urine.

Using this approach, the investigators highlighted 45 genes with enhanced or dampened down expression in the spatial transcriptomic pseudotime analyses. The genes showed further ties to prostate cancer through their subsequent analyses on published bulk RNA sequence, single-cell RNA sequence, immunohistochemistry, and/or proteomic profiles on prostate tissue, blood serum, or urine samples for thousands of individuals with or without prostate cancer, including participants in the UK Biobank project.

"The candidate biomarkers were associated with malignant transformation in [spatial transcriptomic] data, enrichment for [copy number alterations], cancer hallmark pathways, drug targets, and grade," the authors wrote.

After using bulk RNA sequencing and proteomic analyses to continue assessing dozens of candidate biomarkers in prostate tumor or normal samples, the team used machine learning to come up with protein-based prediction models for testing blood or urine samples.

A prediction model established for urine samples appeared to pick up 92 percent of prostate cancer cases when trained and tested on published proteomic data for 123 individuals with prostate cancer and 36 individuals with a benign condition called prostatic hyperplasia. In contrast, a model based on a random gene set had an AUC of 0.88, and the serum PSA test showed 0.63 for the AUC.

"New, more precise biomarkers than PSA can lead to earlier diagnosis and better prognoses for men with prostate cancer," Benson said in a statement, adding that the approach "can reduce the number of unnecessary prostate biopsies in healthy men."

Although they cautioned that larger, prospective studies are needed to scrutinize the proposed prostate cancer biomarkers, since the urine-based prediction model was applied to samples from fewer than 200 individuals, the study's authors suggested that their spatial transcriptomic strategy "can be applied to prioritize biomarkers in other cancers."

Likewise, the investigators suggested that additional spatial transcriptomic and pseudotime analyses may eventually lead to biomarkers linked to features such as tumor grade or drug susceptibility.

"Notably, the candidate biomarkers included known drug targets for [prostate cancer]," they explained. "This raises the possibility that [spatial transcriptomics] and [pseudotime modeling] can be used to identify drug targets and that the protein levels of these targets may be used as a companion diagnostic tool to personalize treatment with such drugs."