Logo

ProPhase Labs to Acquire Stella Diagnostics Esophageal Cancer Screening Test for $4.5M

Dec 19, 2022 | staff reporter

NEW YORK – ProPhase Labs said Monday it had agreed to a $4.5 million deal to buy the exclusive rights to Stella Diagnostics' BE-Smart Esophageal Pre-Cancer screening test and related intellectual property assets.

Under the terms of the agreement, Salt Lake City-based Stella will receive $3.5 million in cash and $1 million in ProPhase common stock. Stella will receive another $2 million of ProPhase common stock upon achievement of a revenue-based commercial milestone within five years after closing, and will receive a 5 percent royalty on the adjusted gross margin from commercialization of the intellectual property. The transaction is expected to close in early January 2023, pending approval by Stella's shareholders.

Doylestown, Pennsylvania-based ProPhase plans to validate the BE-Smart mass spec-based proteomic assay as a laboratory-developed test, and the company predicts it will commercialize the test within 18 months. The company has set a reimbursement goal of $1,000-$3,000 per test.

ProPhase said study results published in 2018 suggest the BE-Smart test can detect protein expressions of cells at high risk of cancer development with 99 percent sensitivity and specificity. Researchers with the company mProbe and the Mayo Clinic have been conducting further testing of tissue samples collected during endoscopies to confirm and optimize the assay, and early data demonstrate the test's accuracy and reproducibility and show potential at identifying biomarkers that could serve as therapeutic targets for development of esophageal cancer treatments, ProPhase said.

Filed under

Cancer
Business News
Proteomics & Protein Research
mass spectrometric immunoassay
Clinical Proteomics
asset acquisition
esophageal cancer
Breaking News
The Scan

Computational Tool Provides Pathogenic Variant Penetrance Estimates From Population Data

Researchers in Genome Medicine describe a tool for predicting autosomal dominant disease penetrance based on variant patterns in unrelated individuals with or without the condition of interest.

Retrospective Analysis Suggests Molecular Profiling Often Not Beneficial in Low-Grade Endometrial Cancer

While high-grade endometrial cancer profiling reveals survival-related molecular features, survival remains high across molecular subtypes for low-grade forms of the disease in a JAMA Network Open study.

Single-Cell Transcriptome Study Suggests Dual Pathways Behind in Immune Neoplasm

Researchers in Science Immunology describe Notch-signaling coordination between two myeloid dendritic cell lineages in a neoplasm known as Langerhans cell histiocytosis.

Alzheimer's Disease Polygenic Risk Score Transferable Across European, Korean Populations

Researchers report in JAMA Network Open that a PRS developed using European-ancestry data could also predict Alzheimer's disease among Koreans.