PrognomiQ, Maccabi Health Collaborating on Cancer Biomarker Development

NEW YORK – Diagnostics firm PrognomiQ and Israeli HMO Maccabi Health Services said on Tuesday that they are collaborating on the discovery and development of cancer biomarkers.

The partners will use San Mateo, California-based PrognomiQ's multiomic biomarker discovery platform to analyze samples from Maccabi's 800,000-plus sample biobank, looking for markers that could be used for early detection of colorectal, lung, pancreatic, and breast cancer.

PrognomiQ is a spinoff of proteomics tools firm Seer and uses Seer's Proteograph proteomics platform as one of its core technologies. The company also uses genomic and metabolomic analyses for its biomarker discovery work.

"Maccabi is paving the way for innovative research to better model a comprehensive, multidimensional, patient journey," Tal Patalon, head of KSM, Maccabi's Research and Innovation Center, said in a statement. “Interweaving the clinical course of diseases with the biological changes throughout time is the key to reaching a significant breakthrough in redefining diseases, and thus tailoring treatment and prevention specifically to each patient."

"This collaboration with KSM is exciting because it involves a large number of biological samples that our high-throughput multiomics platform can interrogate for the development of novel disease detection tests in a variety of cancers, with high unmet need, for earlier detection and treatment," PrognomiQ CEO Philip Ma said in a statement.

Financial and other terms of the agreement were not disclosed.