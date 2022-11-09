Logo

Precision Oncology Dx Firm Navignostics Raises CHF 7.5 M in Seed Funding From Bruker, Others

Nov 09, 2022 | staff reporter

NEW YORK – Swiss precision oncology diagnostics company Navignostics said Wednesday it has raised CHF 7.5 million ($7.6 million) in seed funding to develop its single-cell spatial proteomics platform.

The oversubscribed round was led by Bruker and joined by Think.Health Ventures, Ventura Biomed Investors, and Zürcher Kantonalbank.

Zurich-based Navignostics, a 2022 spinout from the lab of University of Zurich researcher Bernd Bodenmiller, is developing a system that combines single-cell spatial proteomic data with artificial intelligence analysis to guide targeted and immunotherapy selection for cancer patients.

"With this seed financing, we will boost our capacity to engage with clinical, biotech, and pharma partners and accelerate the development of our first diagnostic product," Jana Fischer, Navignostics' cofounder and CEO, said in a statement. "We will take a big step in Navignostics’ company expansion by moving our team into our own laboratory and office premises, enabling the establishment of certified processes and further expansion of our world-leading team of scientists and business professionals."

Cancer
Proteomics & Protein Research
Clinical Proteomics
Europe
Bruker
Business News
private financing
Breaking News
