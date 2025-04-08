Precision for Medicine, Sophia Genetics Strike Biopharma Services Partnership

NEW YORK – Precision for Medicine (PfM) said Tuesday that it has partnered with Sophia Genetics to improve its biomarker discovery and precision medicine services.

In particular, the Bethesda, Maryland-based global clinical research organization plans to use the Sophia DDM platform's multimodal data-analysis capabilities to provide biopharma clients with wet lab services, data analysis, and clinical trial support for biomarker discovery and drug development programs.

Financial details of the partnership were not provided.

Sophia's CE-marked, cloud-based deep learning software-as-a-service platform analyzes genomic and clinical data, including diagnostic test results, imaging, pathology, and medical assessments.

PfM will also provide Sophia's MSK-ACCESS liquid biopsy as a service to biopharma clients, enabling retrospective clinical trial design and improving patient stratification.

"We're thrilled to partner with Sophia Genetics to integrate the Sophia DDM platform and integrate MSK-ACCESS powered with Sophia DDM into our offering, providing biopharma companies with the tools to accurately identify the right patient populations for enrollment into clinical trials," Darren Davis, senior VP of PfM, said in a statement.

"Our collaboration with Precision for Medicine enables us to expand the reach and impact of our Sophia DDM platform and deliver real-time actionable insights across the clinical trial continuum," added Ross Muken, president of Sophia Genetics.