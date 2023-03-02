Point32Health Expands Coverage of Foundation Medicine CDx Tests for Patients With Advanced Cancer

NEW YORK – Foundation Medicine said on Thursday that its companion diagnostic comprehensive genomic profiling tests will be made available to certain cancer patients under Point32Health's health plans through an expansion of coverage criteria.

Under the value-based agreement, the FoundationOne CDx and FoundationOne Liquid CDx assays will be available to patients with advanced solid tumors who are commercial members of Harvard Pilgrim Health Care and Tufts Health Plan in Massachusetts, Connecticut, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, and Maine, as well as Tufts Health Plan Medicaid members in Massachusetts and Rhode Island.

The agreement will also explore the impact of comprehensive genomic profiling on patient care, healthcare utilization, and costs, FMI said in a statement, adding that it will "provide important insights to help physicians make informed decisions about personalized approaches to treatment, including clinical trial enrollment."

"This collaboration with Foundation Medicine will provide our members with access to genomic information to inform use of targeted therapies, immunotherapies, and clinical trials, while avoiding treatments that are less likely to be effective," Michael Sherman, Point32Health's chief medical offer, said in a statement. "We are certain this will have a positive impact on the lives of our members living with advanced cancers, while also creating more equitable access to treatment options informed by CGP across our lines of business, regardless of age or income."

Both Foundation Medicine tests are approved by the US Food and Drug Administration as companion diagnostics for multiple therapies across multiple cancer types, including non-small cell lung cancer and prostate cancer.