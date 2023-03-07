Logo

Personalis, AstraZeneca Extend Collaboration Around Residual Cancer Detection Test

Mar 07, 2023 | staff reporter

NEW YORK – Personalis said Tuesday that it is continuing a collaboration with AstraZeneca to explore the cancer sequencing firm's Next Personal molecular residual disease (MRD) test in clinical research and drug development. 

The two companies are evaluating the sensitivity and specificity of whole-genome-informed circulating tumor DNA testing that supports both residual disease detection and assessment of clinically relevant mutations that may be used to guide future therapy decision-making.

According to Personalis, the intent is to provide MRD detection, on-treatment therapy resistance tracking, and better differentiation between responders and non-responders in the drugmaker's clinical trials, as well as to investigate novel underlying mechanisms that drive cancers.

The company said one trial covered by the partnership, called CALLA, will investigate the role of ctDNA and HPV detection in locally advanced cervical cancer. Other specifics, including financial details, were not disclosed.

"Personalis designed Next Personal to provide ultra-high sensitivity and specificity for MRD detection. Our whole-genome, tumor-informed approach improves ctDNA measurement even when the plasma tumor fraction is exceptionally low, which is the case in multiple cancers with low mutational burden," CEO Christopher Hall said in a statement.

"We are pleased that AstraZeneca is prioritizing such sensitivity, with the aim of enabling earlier and more personalized interventions for patients," he added.

Filed under

Cancer
Liquid Biopsy
drug development
Minimal Residual Disease (MRD) Testing
circulating tumor DNA
Personalis
AstraZeneca
cervical cancer
collaboration
North America
Breaking News
The Scan

Peer Coaching Study Points to Potential Need for Germline Genetic Testing Support

Researchers saw a slight increase in germline genetic test orders for eligible cancer patients when they offered medical oncologists peer coaching by cancer genetics experts, as they report in JAMA Network Open.

Study Finds RNA Editing Potential for Bird Enzymes Active at High Temperatures

Investigators in PLOS Genetics identify highly active mallard duck and hummingbird ADAR enzymes that may have applications in future on-target RNA editing experiments.

Researchers Profile Wheat Gene Helping Plant Dodge Damaging Virus

With a combination of positional cloning and other approaches, researchers in PNAS assess a Ym2 gene linked to reduced wheat yellow mosaic virus infiltration of wheat plant roots.

Mouse Study Points to Potential for Messenger RNA-Based Vaccines Targeting HPV-Positive Tumors

In mouse model experiments, researchers assess three mRNA vaccines targeting tumors linked to human papillomavirus infections, as they report in Science Translational Medicine.