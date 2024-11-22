OneCell Diagnostics Raises $16M in Series A Round

NEW YORK – Precision oncology liquid biopsy company OneCell Diagnostics said Thursday that it raised $16 million in an oversubscribed Series A funding round led by Celesta Capital.

Other investors included Tenacity Ventures, Cedars Sinai, Eragon, and Singularity Ventures.

The company will use the funding to bring its OncoIndx Ikon liquid biopsy, circulating tumor cell (CTC) detection test to the US market. OncoIndx Ikon analyzes DNA, RNA, and cell surface proteins from CTCs in a single blood draw.

"Cell biopsy represents a groundbreaking shift in how we approach diagnostics, creating more opportunities for highly individualized care," James Rothman, Nobel laureate and adviser at Celesta Capital, said in a statement. Rothman will also join OneCell's board of directors.

OneCell, which boasts operations in both Mumbai, India, and Cupertino, California, has already introduced an array of products to the Indian market, where it claims to have tested nearly 10,000 patients so far. The company has also forged partnerships with Harvard Medical School and Stanford University, among others.

"By integrating our single-cell multiomics analytics with next-generation liquid biopsy approaches, we have the opportunity to break new ground in delivering accurate, personalized cancer care worldwide," Mohan Uttarwar, CEO and Cofounder of OneCell Diagnostics, added in the statement.