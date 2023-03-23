Logo

Onconova Therapeutics, Pangea Biomed Collaborate on AI-Driven Cancer Biomarker Study

Mar 23, 2023 | staff reporter

NEW YORK – Onconova Therapeutics on Thursday said it will collaborate with Pangea Biomed to identify biomarkers of response to Onconova's cancer drug candidate rigosertib.

Tel Aviv, Israel-based Pangea's ENLIGHT (Expression Networks for highLIGHting Tumor vulnerabilities) transcriptomics-based AI platform uses in vitro, preclinical, and clinical datasets to build genetic interaction maps that can identify gene pairs with significance for tumor vulnerability. The companies will use ENLIGHT to search for biomarkers related to inhibition of the PLK1 pathway, then generate additional genetic interaction maps around other pathways targeted by rigosertib.

Rigosertib targets the RAS binding domain, which allows it to modulate the PI3K and PLK1 pathways and the tumor microenvironment. Onconova said that in clinical studies the drug was active against non-small cell lung cancer in combination with checkpoint inhibition and had activity as a monotherapy in advanced squamous cell carcinoma associated with recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa, which is driven by PLK1 overexpression.

"By leveraging Pangea's AI platform to identify predictive biomarkers of response to rigosertib, we aim to inform a precision medicine approach to selecting additional PLK1-dependent tumors and other indications for its potential evaluation," Onconova president and CEO Steven Fruchtman said in a statement.

Under the terms of the agreement, Newtown, Pennsylvania-based Onconova will retain all rights to rigosertib and will own intellectual property resulting from the collaboration.

Filed under

Cancer
Middle East
North America
artificial intelligence
collaboration
non-small cell lung cancer
Biomarker Discovery & Validation
transcriptomics
Breaking News
The Scan

International Team Proposes Checklist for Returning Genomic Research Results

Researchers in the European Journal of Human Genetics present a checklist to guide the return of genomic research results to study participants.

Study Presents New Insights Into How Cancer Cells Overcome Telomere Shortening

Researchers report in Nucleic Acids Research that ATRX-deficient cancer cells have increased activity of the alternative lengthening of telomeres pathway.

Researchers Link Telomere Length With Alzheimer's Disease

Within UK Biobank participants, longer leukocyte telomere length is associated with a reduced risk of dementia, according to a new study in PLOS One.

Nucleotide Base Detected on Near-Earth Asteroid

Among other intriguing compounds, researchers find the nucleotide uracil, a component of RNA sequences, in samples collected from the near-Earth asteroid Ryugu, as they report in Nature Communications.