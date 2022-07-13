Logo

Nucleai, Sirona Dx Partner on Cancer Biomarker Discovery

Jul 13, 2022 | staff reporter

NEW YORK – Spatial biology firm Nucleai has partnered with contract research organization Sirona Dx on the discovery of novel biomarkers in solid tumors, the companies said on Wednesday.

Through the deal, the companies will combine Nucleai's artificial intelligence-based spatial analytics platform with Sirona Dx's multiplex assay development know-how to identify novel spatial signatures in high-plex assays that predict response to therapy and guide treatment decisions.

Diagnostic algorithms that result from the alliance can be used to support clinical studies by biopharmaceutical clients, the firms said.

"Multiplex imaging technologies have improved rapidly over the years … [but] identifying actionable insights from all the data collected remains immensely challenging," Nucleai Cofounder and CEO Avi Veidman said in a statement. "This powerful synergy between Sirona Dx and Nucleai is very exciting as it will allow us to identify actionable spatial signatures that can predict response to immunotherapy."

In March, Chicago-based Nucleai, which also maintains operations in Israel, raised $33 million in Series B financing. Around that time, Portland, Oregon-based Sirona Dx struck a comarketing alliance for tissue-based spatial multiplexed immunophenotyping technology with Ultivue.

