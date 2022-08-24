Logo

Myriad Genetics, Clarified Precision Medicine Team up on Molecular Tumor Board Service

Aug 24, 2022 | staff reporter

NEW YORK – Clarified Precision Medicine said Wednesday that it is partnering with Myriad Genetics to make it easier for oncologists using Myriad's suite of cancer genetic tests to access expert interpretation of results through a newly formed molecular tumor board.

The MTB is made up of experts from the two companies who will review cases oncologists submit through a dedicated website created by Myriad. Oncologists who have ordered germline, tumor profiling, and companion testing through Myriad's Precise Oncology Solutions service can request a peer-to-peer consultation on how to interpret and apply the test results to patient care.

Myriad's Precise Oncology Solutions, launched in partnership with Intermountain Healthcare in March, includes BRACAnalysis CDx and MyChoice CDx, the MyRisk Hereditary Cancer Test, and the Precise Tumor Molecular Profile Test. Through this suite of test offerings, Myriad aims to streamline oncologists' access to next-generation sequencing-based germline and somatic analysis, yielding insights into patients' inherited cancer risks and precision therapy options. Simultaneously, Myriad also introduced a registry of de-identified, aggregate genomic, and clinical data from patients tested through Precise as a resource for researchers.

"When a patient gets a CT scan, a radiologist reads the images and provides an interpretation, in addition to the primary physician," Howard McLeod, executive clinical director of precision health at Intermountain Healthcare and managing director at Clarified Precision Medicine, said in a statement. "We want to deliver this same level of expert review for genomic medicine. We want to make sure someone has the healthcare team's back, providing robust, evidence-based treatment options for complex cases."

Clarified Precision Medicine's latest partnership with Myriad complements its existing portfolio of services for oncologists. The Tampa, Florida-based firm partnered with VieCure in August to integrate Clarified's MTB services within the health technology firm's artificial intelligence platform and clinical decision support.

Filed under

Cancer
North America
Business News
Molecular Diagnostics
Companion Diagnostics
Myriad
Intermountain Healthcare
Next-Generation Sequencing
clinical decision support
Breaking News
The Scan

Study Finds Genetic Overlap in Individuals With Extremely Similar Faces

Researchers did genetic, methylation, and microbiome profiling on dozens of near-twin pairs found with facial recognition software, uncovering shared genetic features in Cell Reports.

Researchers Define Regulatory Role for Stroke-Related Variants Between Genes

Investigators identify in PNAS a FOXF2 gene enhancer that is dampened down by intergenic variants linked to stroke risk in the past.

Diabetes Protection, Favorable Fat Features Linked to Liver Gene Mutations in Exome Study

By sequencing the exomes of almost 618,400 multi-ancestry individuals, researchers uncovered protective mutations in the INHBE gene, as they report in Nature Communications.

Australian Rabbit Scourge Traced Back to Historical Wild Rabbit Introduction

With a combination of genetic and historical data, researchers see signs in PNAS that wild rabbits with a specific genotype were particularly successful in Australia after an 1850s introduction.