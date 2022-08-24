Myriad Genetics, Clarified Precision Medicine Team up on Molecular Tumor Board Service

NEW YORK – Clarified Precision Medicine said Wednesday that it is partnering with Myriad Genetics to make it easier for oncologists using Myriad's suite of cancer genetic tests to access expert interpretation of results through a newly formed molecular tumor board.

The MTB is made up of experts from the two companies who will review cases oncologists submit through a dedicated website created by Myriad. Oncologists who have ordered germline, tumor profiling, and companion testing through Myriad's Precise Oncology Solutions service can request a peer-to-peer consultation on how to interpret and apply the test results to patient care.

Myriad's Precise Oncology Solutions, launched in partnership with Intermountain Healthcare in March, includes BRACAnalysis CDx and MyChoice CDx, the MyRisk Hereditary Cancer Test, and the Precise Tumor Molecular Profile Test. Through this suite of test offerings, Myriad aims to streamline oncologists' access to next-generation sequencing-based germline and somatic analysis, yielding insights into patients' inherited cancer risks and precision therapy options. Simultaneously, Myriad also introduced a registry of de-identified, aggregate genomic, and clinical data from patients tested through Precise as a resource for researchers.

"When a patient gets a CT scan, a radiologist reads the images and provides an interpretation, in addition to the primary physician," Howard McLeod, executive clinical director of precision health at Intermountain Healthcare and managing director at Clarified Precision Medicine, said in a statement. "We want to deliver this same level of expert review for genomic medicine. We want to make sure someone has the healthcare team's back, providing robust, evidence-based treatment options for complex cases."

Clarified Precision Medicine's latest partnership with Myriad complements its existing portfolio of services for oncologists. The Tampa, Florida-based firm partnered with VieCure in August to integrate Clarified's MTB services within the health technology firm's artificial intelligence platform and clinical decision support.