Liquid Biopsy Firm QCDx Closes $7M Financing Round

NEW YORK – Liquid biopsy firm QCDx announced Friday that it has raised $7 million in new financing, including $5.3 million from a credit facility and the conversion of $1.7 million in existing convertible notes into equity.

The new financing marks the initial closing under a planned $15 million intermediate term credit facility, the Farmington, Connecticut-based company said in a statement. Sagittarius Advisors is the administrative agent under the facility.

"Following the development of our proprietary RareScope technology, QCDx is proud to transition into the commercialization phase," QCDx Founder and CEO Triantafyllos Tafas said in a statement. "This financing enables acceleration of several major milestones, including the launch of our next-generation, rare-cell imaging instrument, a high-sensitivity breast cancer monitoring assay, the launch of proprietary multiplex immunofluorescence reagent kits, and the establishment of our CLIA clinical laboratory."

The firm also plans to complete a breast cancer clinical validation study in partnership with UConn Health later this year, the company said.

QCDx develops proprietary liquid biopsy technologies for the enrichment-free detection and proteomic profiling of circulating tumor cells. According to the company's website, the RareScope system uses three-dimensional optical tomography to visualize circulating tumor cells and analyze the cells. The firm's MultiFluor multiplex immunofluorescent probes will allow for rapid CTC profiling with more than 12 biomarkers in intact and live cells at the time of detection.