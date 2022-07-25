Logo

Lifespin Taps Biobank Graz, Medical University of Graz for Oncology Patient Samples

Jul 25, 2022 | staff reporter

NEW YORK – German metabolomics firm Lifespin said Monday that it has entered a collaboration agreement with Biobank Graz and the Clinical Division of Oncology of the Medical University of Graz to access clinical samples for cancer research.

Under the agreement, Regensburg, Germany-based Lifespin will gain access to more than 25,000 longitudinal blood samples from roughly 4,800 cancer patients that it will analyze using its NMR-based metabolomics platform.

"We are excited about this very important partnership with the Medical University and with Biobank of Med Uni Graz, which we anticipate will be an aperture for further joint programs," Lifespin CEO Ali Tinazli said in a statement.

"The extraordinary depth of the data we will be able to analyze as a result of this important agreement will not only allow us to gain further insights to detect malignant diseases earlier, but will also provide valuable information on metabolic changes in cancer patients over time," Tinazli added. This in turn, he noted, will enable a better understanding of individual treatment response and, and will improve patient monitoring and follow-up.

"Our scientific cooperation with Lifespin supports our central goal as physician scientists to apply translational cancer research towards clinical diagnostics and treatment implementations," Philipp Jost, director of the clinical division of oncology at the Medical University of Graz and member of the steering board of the Biobank Graz, said in a statement. "The Lifespin platform enables us to conduct metabolic analysis of samples from cancer patients at unprecedented depth and speed, providing a very important steppingstone for detecting cancer earlier and monitoring treatment responses more efficiently."

Financial and other terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

Filed under

Cancer
metabolomics
NMR
Europe
Breaking News
The Scan

KRAS Mutations Retrospectively Detected in Circulating Tumor DNA Across Cancer Types

Almost 4 percent of cancer patients had KRAS-G12C mutations in an analysis of 80,911 cases spanning more than 40 cancer types appearing in JCO Precision Oncology.

Study Compares PCR Cycle Thresholds for Wild Type, Variants of SARS-CoV-2

Researchers compared PCR cycle threshold effect sizes in samples of wild-type SARS-CoV-2 or variants of concern in a new PLOS One study.

Genetically Modified Fruit Fly Study Points to ER Protein Role in Motor Disorder, Heart Rate

In Science Advances, researchers see motor disorder-related traits in Drosophila when they knock out or inhibit the Parkinson's disease-related protein Creld.

Lessons From Rare Genetic Disease Sequencing Program

In the Journal of Medical Genetics, researchers describe findings from the first few years of the Murdoch Children's Research Institute's Undiagnosed Diseases Program-Victoria.