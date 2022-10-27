Logo

Invitae, AstraZeneca Partner for Cholangiocarcinoma Study Using Ciitizen Data Platform

Oct 27, 2022 | staff reporter

NEW YORK – Invitae said on Thursday that it has partnered with AstraZeneca to use the genomic testing firm's Ciitizen natural history data platform in a retrospective and prospective study of patients diagnosed with cholangiocarcinoma, a rare bile duct cancer. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The partnership will facilitate sharing of data from the patient community of the Cholangiocarcinoma Foundation, an advocacy group whose mission is to find a cure and improve the quality of life for individuals with these tumors.

Invitae's Ciitizen program, which it acquired last year and launched earlier this year, aims to address the challenges of recruiting patients with a rare disease into clinical studies by enabling users to gather, store, organize, and maintain their own medical records in a centralized online database, with personal control over third-party access.

"CCF partnered with Invitae to use the Ciitizen data platform in its earliest days because we saw a need for our patient community to gain control of their own medical records and drive research with their own health data," Stacie Lindsey, the foundation's CEO, said in a statement.

"We are thrilled that AstraZeneca is utilizing our data to power their life-changing science. Our patient community wants their health data to support research that improves treatment options in this aggressive and rare cancer," she added.

According to Camille Hertzka, VP and head of US oncology medical affairs at AstraZeneca, although the pharma firm has already developed an immunotherapy treatment for cholangiocarcinoma that extends long-term survival, it is "not stopping there."

Under the partnership, researchers will follow patients on AstraZeneca's TOPAZ-1 regime and other treatment plans for the next three years, tracking the long-term efficacy of current treatments to inform development of higher-quality drugs. Data collected will include tolerability of the regimen, autoimmune comorbidities and their impact on outcomes, sequencing of treatments, and observation of real-world usage of Abraxane added to the TOPAZ-1 backbone.

The data used will be de-identified and shared only with patients' consent.

Filed under

Cancer
Drug Discovery & Development
Invitae
AstraZeneca
North America
database
rare disease
Breaking News
The Scan

Study Links Gut Microbiome to Rheumatoid Arthritis

Autoantibodies from people with rheumatoid arthritis react not only to disease-related antigens, but also to certain gut microbes, a Science Translational Medicine paper finds.

Study Reveals How Antibody Cocktail Neutralizes Lassa Virus

Researchers examine how antibodies neutralize the virus causing hemorrhagic Lassa fever in Science Translational Medicine.

Genetic Analysis Reveals Pockets of Biodiversity at Oceans' Bottoms

Researchers in Science Advances examine the genetic diversity of amphipods in the deep ocean to uncover evidence of limited gene flow between populations.

Team Tracks Baltic Herring Population Patterns With Ancient, Modern DNA Sequences

Researchers in PNAS follow population dynamics in Baltic herring over time with the help of genome sequences from dozens of herring going back almost 1,300 years.