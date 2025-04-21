Inocras, CHOP's D3b Ink Research Partnership for Sinonasal Cancer

NEW YORK – Whole-genome sequencing and analysis company Inocras said Monday that it has inked a partnership with the Center for Data Driven Discovery in Biomedicine (D3b) at the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP) for rare sinonasal cancer research.

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

As part of the collaborative research agreement, Inocras will perform WGS and bioinformatic analysis on 30 sinonasal mucosal melanoma cases provided by D3b, including tumor and germline samples.

Led by researchers at D3b, the collaboration will also be part of the Cole-Reagins Registry for Sinonasal Cancer (CORSICA) project, a translational research initiative for the study and treatment of sinonasal cancer that links biospecimens with a clinical registry to assess long-term patient outcomes at research sites nationwide.

The partnership "paves the way for future collaborations between Inocras, D3b, CORSICA, and other academic institutions, with the long-term goal of establishing WGS and bioinformatics-driven insights as a standard of care for mucosal melanomas and other sinonasal cancers," the company said in a statement.