Logo

ImmunoScape Raises $14M

Sep 20, 2022 | staff reporter

NEW YORK — ImmunoScape, a Singapore-based developer of immune profiling technologies, said on Tuesday that it has raised $14 million in new funding.

The financing was led by Anzu Partners and included existing investor EDBI, an investment arm of the Economic Development Board of Singapore, and new investor Amgen Ventures.

ImmunoScape has developed a platform that uses proprietary combinatorial barcoding to enable the discovery and in-depth characterization of rare cancer-specific T cells at high resolution. According to the company, this allows for the simultaneous evaluation of tens of millions of T cells in blood samples from hundreds of cancer patients to identify rare, clinically relevant clones. The corresponding T-cell receptors (TCRs) are then evaluated and prioritized to build a diverse portfolio of TCR-T-cell therapies, it said.

"The new funding will allow us to expedite our development efforts and help us to advance our therapeutic candidates toward the clinic," ImmunoScape CEO Choon Peng Ng said in a statement.

About a year and a half ago, ImmunoScape raised $14 million to grow its team and help expand its presence in the US.

Filed under

Cancer
Proteomics & Protein Research
Business News
private financing
Asia/Oceania
Drug Discovery & Development
Breaking News
The Scan

CRC Resistance to EGFR-Targeting Treatments Linked to Baseline, Acquired ARID1A Mutations

Researchers in Nature Communications found that the presence of existing or acquired ARID1A mutations coincides with reduced response to anti-EGFR treatment, but not to treatments targeting VEGF.

Somatic Mutation Mosaicism Profiled Across Human Development

An exome sequencing-based analysis in PLOS Genetics points to variable mosaic mutation numbers, allele frequency patterns, and mutational signatures across developmental stages and tissue types.

Damaged Telomere Elongation Analysis Points to Potential Cancer Treatment Target

Researchers in PNAS link alternative lengthening of telomeres to activity of the telomeric repeat-containing RNA TERRA, while reduced TERRA transcription reined in ALT activity.

Human Pancreatic Islet Cell RNA Splice Regulation Offers Diabetes Clues

Using data from nearly 400 donor individuals, researchers looked at diabetes-associated variants influencing gene splicing or gene expression in Genome Biology.