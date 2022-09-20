ImmunoScape Raises $14M

NEW YORK — ImmunoScape, a Singapore-based developer of immune profiling technologies, said on Tuesday that it has raised $14 million in new funding.

The financing was led by Anzu Partners and included existing investor EDBI, an investment arm of the Economic Development Board of Singapore, and new investor Amgen Ventures.

ImmunoScape has developed a platform that uses proprietary combinatorial barcoding to enable the discovery and in-depth characterization of rare cancer-specific T cells at high resolution. According to the company, this allows for the simultaneous evaluation of tens of millions of T cells in blood samples from hundreds of cancer patients to identify rare, clinically relevant clones. The corresponding T-cell receptors (TCRs) are then evaluated and prioritized to build a diverse portfolio of TCR-T-cell therapies, it said.

"The new funding will allow us to expedite our development efforts and help us to advance our therapeutic candidates toward the clinic," ImmunoScape CEO Choon Peng Ng said in a statement.

About a year and a half ago, ImmunoScape raised $14 million to grow its team and help expand its presence in the US.